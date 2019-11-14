By Associated Press November 14, 2019 at 5:02 AM ESTTEHRAN, Iran — Iranian official on Guardian Council tells AP that Iran should stop abiding by all terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy