Iran’s president hinted Tuesday that his country could release a British-flagged tanker it seized on Friday if British authorities let go an Iranian tanker captured off the coast of Gibraltar two weeks ago.

The apparent proposal for bilateral tanker swap was made by President Hassan Rouhani on the same day that Britain was due to welcome its new prime minister, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

“If they are committed to international frameworks and abandon some actions, including what they did in Gibraltar, they will receive a proper response from Iran,” Rouhani said during a meeting with his cabinet in Tehran, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

The Iranian president’s proposal also came as the Swedish company that owns the Stena Impero, the ship seized by Iran, said it had made contact with the crew and that everyone on board was “safe.”

“We do of course appreciate this step of development and that this is a first sign that we will soon see more positive progress from the Iranian authorities,” said Erik Hanell, President and CEO of the Swedish firm Stena Bulk, in a statement.

The Stena Impero was seized Friday by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, despite the attempted intervention of the HMS Montrose, a British warship sent to the region due to increased tensions in the Persian Gulf.



Iran said that the ship was seized because it was passing through the wrong channels of the Strait of Hormuz and had also turned off its signals for longer than allowed. But the move was widely seen as retaliation for the July 4 capture of an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar.

Britain said it sent Royal Marines to board and take control of the Grace 1 because it was suspected of transporting oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions targeting Syria’s government.

The Royal Marines had flown from Britain to assist in the capture at the request of the government in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory off the coast of Spain.

British diplomats have suggested that they do not have the authority to intervene in the Grace 1 case, which rests with the local legal system in Gibraltar.

On July 14, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that Britain “would facilitate release” of the Iranian supertanker “if we received guarantees that it would not be going to Syria, following due process” in Gibraltar courts.

The seizure of the Stena Impero on Friday has led Hunt to propose a European-led coalition to protect shipping in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Iranian leader Rouhani praised the actions of the Revolutionary Guard who seized the ship and said it was up to Iran to ensure the Persian Gulf was safe.

Tensions in the region have escalated rapidly in recent months, corresponding to Iran’s increasing frustration that it is not seeing the economic benefits of a 2015 agreement with a number of world powers, including Britain, that curtailed Iran’s nuclear program.

President Trump pulled the United States out of that deal and reimposed sanctions last year. Early this month, Iran breached limits in the agreement on uranium enrichment, part of a process that could be used to make a nuclear weapon.

Rouhani reiterated on Wednesday that the moves Iran had made were “reversible” and that it remained open to a new deal but also suggested that if the powers remaining in the agreement did not make concessions to Iran in 60-days it would continue to make more substantial breaches.

Though Iran would not accept surrendering, “we are always ready for a fair, respectful negotiation, and we are ready now,” Rouhani said, according to Islamic Republic News Agency.

Rouhani’s remarks received muted coverage in Britain on Tuesday, where Johnson — a well-known and divisive figure in British politics — succeeded Theresa May as British prime minister after a party leadership contest.

As British leader, Johnson may be preoccupied with the geopolitical problem that brought down May: Britain’s impending exit from the European Union. However, he is also the only incoming British prime minister in decades to have visited Iran and met with high level leaders, which he did so as foreign secretary in 2017.

It is unclear if Johnson will keep Hunt in his position as foreign secretary. Hunt ran against Johnson to be party leader and prime minister.

