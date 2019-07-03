In this photo released by the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (AP/AP)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned that Iran would this weekend increase its enrichment of uranium to whatever level was needed beyond the cap set by the nuclear agreement.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to increase enrichment beyond the 3.67 percent level allowed under the nuclear deal by July 7 unless it receives some relief from U.S. sanctions. European countries are struggling to meet Tehran’s demands to keep the 2015 nuclear deal alive.

Rouhani’s comments, carried by the state broadcaster, came after Iran breached the 300 kilogram (660 pound) limit for low-enriched uranium allowed under the deal on Monday. That move did not put Iran significantly closer to holding enough high-enriched uranium to produce a nuclear weapon, whereas increasing uranium enrichment levels could.

