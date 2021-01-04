By Associated PressJan. 4, 2021 at 10:29 a.m. UTCTEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state media say Tehran has started enriching uranium up to 20% at underground facility amid tensions with US.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy