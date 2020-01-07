By Associated Press January 7, 2020 at 10:58 AM ESTTEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state television says 56 people killed in stampede at funeral for Revolutionary Guard general slain by US.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy