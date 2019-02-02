TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV is reporting that an attack on a Basij paramilitary base has left one dead and five others wounded in the southeastern town of Nikshahr.

Authorities did not provide details about the nature of Saturday’s assault and no group immediately claimed responsibility. The Basij is affiliated with Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard.

The attack happened during the morning flag raising at the base, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Nikshahr is located in Sistan-Baluchistan province. Last week, a double-bombing attack injured three policemen in Zahedan, the provincial capital. Baluch separatists and drug traffickers have claimed responsibility for past attacks.

In December, a suicide car bomber struck a police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar, killing at least two police and wounding 42 others.

