FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photograph, an Iranian woman holds the national flag during a rally commemorating the 37th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution initially inspired both Islamic militants and Islamists across the Mideast. They saw the revolution as the starting gun in a competition to push out the strongman Arab nationalism that had taken hold across the Middle East. However, analysts say Iran’s push to back militants in the wider Mideast and Saudi Arabia’s efforts to mobilize the Sunni world against the Shiite power would turn many away. (Ebrahim Noroozi, File/Associated Press)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians are pouring out onto the streets of Tehran and other cities and towns across the country, marking the date 40 years ago that’s considered victory day in the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

On Feb. 11 that year, Iran’s military stood down after days of street battles, allowing the revolutionaries to sweep across the country while the government of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi resigned.

Crowds were marching on Monday, heading out from a dozen points in the Iranian capital toward Tehran Azadi, or Freedom Square.

Tehran’s downtown Enghelab, or Revolution Street, is decorated with huge balloons. Loudspeakers are blaring out revolutionary and nationalist songs to encourage people to join the rallies.

This year’s anniversary come as tensions are rising with the U.S. and Iran is grappling with re-imposed U.S. sanctions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.