TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s top diplomat has cancelled his trip and will not be attending the Davos Forum, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday amid a crisis with Washington and disputes with Europe over Iran’s nuclear steps.

The summit in the Swiss resort also comes after Iran earlier this month shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board. Tensions also remain high between Iran and the U.S. after an America drone killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.