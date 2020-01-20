Iran’s top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, had been invited and plans had been made for him to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.
However, according to Mousavi, officials at the forum changed plans involving Zarif, which led to the diplomat cancelling his trip, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
