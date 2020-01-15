Iran’s belated admission that it had targeted the aircraft accidentally set off student-led protests and rare criticism of Iran’s clerical leadership from some government loyalists.

“We’ve had people in the streets of Tehran demonstrating against the fact that they were lied to for a couple of days,” Zarif said at the Raisina Dialogue, an annual foreign policy conference in New Delhi.

“Our military forces were brave enough to claim responsibility early on. But people are angry even with those two days. That is the expectation that people have with the government. That the government should have disclosed the information,” he said.

“Why did it happen? Because there was a crisis,” he added. And in a crisis “people make mistakes, unforgivable mistakes,” he said, adding that the lives lost in the crash “was because of tensions created by the United States.”

His comments came a day after Iran’s judiciary said it had arrested “some individuals” in connection with the crash, without providing more detail. President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday also called for the creation of a special court to hear the case because of international scrutiny as well as Iranian demands for justice. The crash killed 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, including the crew. Most, if not all, of the Canadians were reported to be of Iranian origin or dual nationals.

Iran’s state media reported Wednesday that Britain’s ambassador to Tehran, Robert Macaire, had left the country for undisclosed reasons. Macaire was briefly detained on Saturday in Tehran after attending what had been planned as a “vigil” for the plane crash victims.

He was “summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday for “unconventional behavior” inconsistent with his diplomatic status and being present in an ‘illegal gathering,’” the semiofficial Mehr News Agency reported, adding that he departed Iran on Tuesday.