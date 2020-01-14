By Associated Press January 14, 2020 at 3:25 AM ESTDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s judiciary says arrests have been made over shootdown of Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy