President Hassan Rouhani appointed Hossein Modares Khiabani as the ministry’s caretaker chief, according to the president’s official website.
The report did not elaborate on why Rouhani dismissed the previous industry minister, Reza Rahmani, but in recent months, the car market in Iran has spiked more than 60%.
Rouhani urged the new caretaker minister to stabilize the car market.
Khiabani has 17 years of experiences working in the Iranian Trade and Industry Ministry.
