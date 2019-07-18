The Panama-flagged, Japanese owned oil tanker Kokuka Courageous, that the U.S. Navy says was damaged by a limpet mine, is anchored off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, during a trip organized by the Navy for journalists, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Fay Abuelgasim/AP)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has seized a foreign tanker and 12 crew members accused of smuggling Iranian fuel, according to a report on Iran’s state television Thursday.

The seizure is the latest in a series of attacks involving ships and tankers, mostly in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf, that have sent tensions soaring between the United States and Iran.

The incidents follow the launch of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign of heightened sanctions that are aimed at forcing Tehran back to the negotiating table after the United States walked away from the Iran nuclear deal last year.

The television report said the tanker was delivering about 1 million liters of Iranian fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign clients. The tanker was detained Sunday, the report said, near Iran’s Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which much of the world’s traded oil is transported.

Tough new sanctions imposed by Washingtonare aimed at eventually preventing Iran from exporting any fuel at all.

It was not immediately clear whether the tanker referred to in the report is the same as a UAE-based tanker that went missing in waters near Iran late Saturday. U.S. officials have expressed suspicion that Iran detained the Panama-registered Riah after its transponders were switched off.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry subsequently said Iran went to the rescue of the tanker after it broke down, and then towed it to shore for repairs.

