“We have to negotiate, we have to find a solution, and we have to solve the problem,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech in Tehran on Aug. 26, 2019. (President’s Office/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that he was open to talks amid an economic crisis at home and rising tensions with the West, a move that could set the stage for eventual negotiations with the United States.

Rouhani, a relative moderate, said Iran should use diplomacy to find solutions following the U.S. withdrawal last year from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The Trump administration has since imposed a raft of harsh sanctions.

“If I knew that going to a meeting and visiting a person would help my country’s development and resolve the problems of the people, I would not miss it,” Rouhani said in a televised speech, in what appeared to be a reference to President Trump.

“We have to negotiate, we have to find a solution, and we have to solve the problem,” the Iranian leader said.

His remarks came after Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise visit to the Group of Seven summit in the French seaside resort of Biarritz, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump, who was also at the summit, said Monday that he would meet with Rouhani “if the circumstances were correct.”

“But, in the meantime, they have to be good players,” the U.S. president said at a news conference.

Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear pact, which curbed Iran’s atomic energy program in exchange for sanctions relief, saying the agreement did not go far enough in preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

