TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader says Europeans should not be trusted, based on their inability to save the 2015 nuclear deal that the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from last year.

Since then, U.S. sanctions have kept Iran from selling its oil abroad and have crippled its economy.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke Thursday, a day after Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani attended the U.N. General Assembly in New York.