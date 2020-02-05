Khamenei said Iran will continue to support Palestinian armed groups as much as possible. “We believe armed Palestinian organizations will resist” the plan.

Trump’s plan for a solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict envisions a disjointed Palestinian state and turns over key parts of the West Bank to Israel.

Since 1979, when the Islamic Revolution brought hard-line Islamists to power in Iran, Tehran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israel militant groups like Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.