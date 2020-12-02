The State Department provided no official confirmation of the drawdown but said that ensuring the safety of U.S. government personnel and facilitates was its “highest priority.”

“The State Department continually adjusts its diplomatic presence at Embassies and Consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, the health situation, and even the holidays,” a department official said.

The department official said that U.S. Ambassador Matthew Tueller would remain in Iraq and that the embassy would continue to operate.

The decision comes as the Trump administration is increasing pressure on Iran and its allies in Iraq ahead of the political transition in Washington. President Elect Joe Biden is expected to move toward reviving a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that had offered Iran financial relief in return for limiting nuclear activities.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has used the threat of a full embassy withdrawal in pressuring Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to escalate his government’s crackdown on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. The militias have repeatedly fired rockets at diplomatic and military sites used by Americans over the past year.

As tensions soared last year between the U.S. and Iranian-backed militias, the armed groups besieged the embassy for two days in December. Shortly after, President Trump ordered the drone strike that killed Soleimani and his closest Iraqi ally, militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, risking a further escalation.

During the embassy siege, the Pentagon deployed a special-purpose crisis response task force of Marines who are based in Kuwait to bolster security and made their presence plainly visible from outside. The unit, primarily composed of infantrymen, was formed after the 2011 attack in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Last month, Trump told his advisers he is prepared to order a devastating response if any Americans are killed in attacks attributed to Iran, a senior official said.

The rocket attacks blamed on Iran-backed militias have killed 3 Americans and a Briton. For the most part, it has been Iraqi security forces of civilians caught in the crossfire.