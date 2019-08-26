Mourners step over the print of a U.S. flag during the funeral procession of Abu Ali al-Dabi, a fighter of the Popular Mobilization Forces, during his funeral procession in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Two unidentified drones killed two Iraqi members of an Iran-backed paramilitary force on Sunday, the group said in a statement, saying the attack took place in Iraq near the border with Syria. (Ali Abdul Hassan/Associated Press)

BAGHDAD — A powerful bloc in Iraq’s parliament is calling for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq following a series of airstrikes blamed on Israel targeting Iran-backed Shiite militias in the country.

The Fatah Coalition said on Monday it holds the United States fully responsible for this Israeli aggression, “which we consider to be a declaration of war on Iraq and its people.”

The coalition is a parliament bloc representing Iran-backed paramilitary militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The coalition’s statement came shortly after a drone strike in the western Iraqi town of al-Qaim killed a commander with the forces — the latest in strikes apparently conducted by Israel against the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

The statement adds that U.S. troops are no longer needed in Iraq.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.