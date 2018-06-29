BAGHDAD — The office of the Iraqi prime minister says authorities have executed 12 prisoners convicted on terror charges, following a recommendation by the premier to speed up the executions.

Haidar al-Abadi’s office announced on Friday that the convicts were hanged the previous evening after they had exhausted all possibilities for appeal. The Justice Ministry released a photograph of the execution.

Al-Abadi is facing questions over security in the country after bodies of eight policemen and members of a pro-government Shiite militia were found on the side of a highway north of Baghdad earlier this week. The eight were believed to have been abducted by Islamic State militants earlier this month.

Al-Abadi on Thursday urged Iraqi President Fuad Masum to immediately sign execution orders for all convicted terror suspects sentenced to death.

