An Iraqi official said the rocket had struck near the U.S. Embassy, without elaborating. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Previous attacks have frequently targeted the U.S. presence in Iraq, including the embassy and Iraqi bases hosting American troops. The U.S. has blamed Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia group backed by Iran, of perpetrating the attacks.
The new administration of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who came to power earlier this month, is preparing for a strategic dialogue with Washington, expected to take place next month. The talks will touch on security and economic cooperation between both countries.
The issue of militias acting outside of state control is also expected to be on the agenda.
Al-Kadhimi’s government, meanwhile, is scrambling to address a severe financial crisis brought on by falling oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.