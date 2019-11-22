Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shiite religious authority in Iraq, reemphasized calls to political parties to pass electoral reform laws and respond to the protesters’ demands.
Iraq’s massive anti-government protest movement erupted Oct. 1 and quickly escalated into calls to sweep aside Iraq’s sectarian system.
Protesters occupy several Baghdad squares and parts of three bridges in a standoff with security forces.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD