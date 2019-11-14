The protests have mostly been taking place in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern provinces.

At least 320 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded since the unrest began on Oct. 1, when angry protesters took to the streets in the tens of thousands.

The protesters are outraged by what they say is widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including electricity cuts, despite the country’s vast oil wealth.

