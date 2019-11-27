One protester died of wounds suffered when a tear gas canister struck him in clashes earlier Tuesday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Protesters have also cut roads to block traffic from Karbala to the capital, Baghdad.

At least 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since Iraq’s protests started Oct. 1. Thousands of people have taken to the streets to decry government corruption, poor services and subpar jobs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD