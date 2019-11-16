Security forces are still deployed on part of the bridge in order to block the protesters from pushing into the Green Zone.

Officials say a roadside bomb killed three people and wounded 18 late Friday near Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protest movement. Another roadside blast in the southern city of Nassiriya wounded 18 that same evening.

The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

