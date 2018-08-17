IRBIL, Iraq — Iraqi security officials say Iraq’s air force carried out two airstrikes targeting Islamic State group inside Syria, killing at least 28 IS militants.

They say one of the two airstrikes by F-16s targeted a meeting of would-be suicide bombers who intended to strike in Iraq during next week’s Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

About 20 militants were killed in that airstrike, while eight died in the second one. Both targets were inside Syria near the Iraqi border.

Iraq announced the strikes on Thursday but details on targets and casualties only emerged on Friday. The statement said the targets were identified by the Eagles Cell, Iraq’s top counterterrorism agency.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

