A demonstrator gestures as he stands close to burning tires blocking a road, during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq Oct. 2, 2019. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)

Much of Iraq woke up to a curfew and an Internet blackout Thursday, as the government tried to staunch widening protests and the death toll among demonstrators rose.

Hundreds have been wounded, and at least nine killed, since security forces used tear gas and live ammunition Tuesday on crowds of protesters in Baghdad and many cities in the south. The violent security response spurred a second day of protests, which grew angrier as the crackdown continued.

Clashes continued in Baghdad well into the night Wednesday, hours after Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi declared an indefinite curfew in the capital. Hours later, the U.S.-led coalition reported a series of explosions inside or near the city’s so-called Green Zone, a heavily fortified pocket of land hosting government institutions, embassies and military bases.

“No Coalition facility was struck. Coalition troops always reserve the right to defend ourselves, attacks on our personnel will not be tolerated,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the coalition.

There are roughly 5,000 American troops stationed in Iraq to assist government forces fight the remnants of the Islamic State group there.

The widening protests have centered on issues that plague everyday life in the oil-rich country, among them corruption, poor services, and unemployment. There have been few improvements in the two years since Iraqi forces pushed the militants from major cities, and for many civilians, life is getting worse.

Abdul Mahdi’s fragile, year-old government has struggled to appoint ministers to key positions, or to tackle the graft that economists now describe as endemic, drawing money away from public services and into the pockets of people with political connections.

“Enough,” read one of the signs held aloft in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Wednesday, as clouds of wire tear gas engulfed the ragged crowd.

