Al-Khafaji, 29, runs a popular Facebook page called “Brothers Iraq” that focuses on human rights violations.
On Tuesday the Facebook page, which has 2.1 million likes, posted a video that showed what it said were people setting a checkpoint on fire after the protesters had left. It blamed government supporters for the fire.
The relative said al-Khafaji received threats from unknown people in recent days warning him not to publish posts about the protests.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD