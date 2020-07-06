Al-Hashimi was a respected security analyst who appeared regularly on Iraqi television and whose expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists and researchers.
Weeks before his death, al-Hashimi had told confidantes he feared Iran-backed militia groups were targeting him. He was known to be critical of militia activity.
His death comes as the government grapples with a spate of rocket attacks targeting U.S. interests in the country believed to be orchestrated by Iran-backed militia groups. A raid last week detained 14 members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah group. All but one were released.
