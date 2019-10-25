An official investigation failed to conclude that orders to use live ammunition came from the highest ranks of government, and Iraq’s prime minister has shown few signs of being able to satisfy protesters’ demands.

The crowds are calling for a thorough overhaul of Iraq’s political system, with demands centering around a need for jobs, equality and an end to corruption.

Answering a nationwide call for fresh protests, thousands had gathered in Baghdad by midday Friday, and some had slept out on a central square overnight.

Black-clad riot police fanned out across the capital, and when demonstrators tried to march toward the city’s heavily fortified Green Zone, the violence began. Security forces fired volley after volley of tear gas. Rubber bullets followed. At least two people were killed and dozens wounded, according to Iraq’s Health Ministry.

One of the casualties appeared to have been struck in the head with a searingly hot tear gas canister. White fumes of tear gas kept rising around his lifeless body as it lay on the ground, draped in an Iraqi flag.

As the violence began, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, called on protesters and security forces to keep the peace.

“Real reform and change in the country has to be through peaceful methods,” a Sistani representative said during a sermon in the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

