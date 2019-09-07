BAGHDAD — A senior Iraqi security official says four bombs have exploded in the capital, Baghdad, wounding a total of 14 people.

The official said the bombs targeted commercial districts in east, south, central and west Baghdad.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s attacks.

Iraq declared victory against the Islamic State group in 2017, but the group continues to carry out attacks through sleeper cells.

