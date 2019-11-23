Clashes are focused on Rasheed Street, near the strategic Ahrar Bridge. Protesters have occupied part of three bridges — Ahrar, Jumhuriya and Sinak — in a standoff with security forces.
At least 341 protesters have died in Iraq’s massive protests, which started on Oct. 1 when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to decry corruption and lack of services despite Iraq’s oil wealth.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD