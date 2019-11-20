Iraqi security forces used tear gas to repel demonstrators from advancing to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of government. There were no fatalities.

The protesters had occupied one side of the bridge, with security forces deployed on the other.

At least 320 protesters have been killed and thousands wounded since the unrest began on Oct. 1, when tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets outraged by government corruption and poor basic services despite Iraq’s vast oil wealth.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD