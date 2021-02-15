By Associated PressFeb. 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. UTCBAGHDAD — Iraqi officials: 3 rockets hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, wounding at least 2 civilians, causing damage.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy