A rocket attack on the same base in December triggered a chain of retaliatory events that led to soaring U.S.-Iran tensions and brought Iraq to the brink of war.

On Thursday, Iraqi forces conducted a search of the perimeter of the base and discovered a launching pad and 11 unused missiles, a statement from Iraq’s military said.

AD

A rocket attack on K1 killed a U.S. contractor on Dec. 27 and led Washington to conduct an airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

AD

The attack infuriated Shiite Iraqi lawmakers who voted to oust U.S. troops from the country in a Jan. 3 Parliament session. Iran retaliated for Soleimani’s killing with a barrage of missiles that targeted two airbases hosting American troops in Irbil and Ain al-Asad.

Iran and the U.S. have since refrained from further escalation, but the issue of American troops has monopolized Iraqi politics.