This is the second time the port has been blocked since the protests began on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, staff were evacuated from the Central Bank in Baghdad, located on the famous Rasheed Street, as crowds approached the area.

On Sunday, two protesters were wounded when security forces fired tear gas in renewed confrontations with demonstrators who have been on the streets for weeks denouncing rampant government corruption, inadequate service delivery and lack of jobs.

