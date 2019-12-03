Najaf has been one of the flashpoints in the protest movement, after protesters torched the Iranian Consulate there last week.

Officials say President Barham Salih is meeting with political blocs to come up with a compromise candidate for the premiership after Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s resignation on Friday.

The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

