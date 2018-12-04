BAGHDAD — Iraq’s parliament is set to vote on the remaining candidates for Cabinet seats amid deep divisions over the portfolios for the defense and interior ministries.

The parliament’s deputy speaker, Hassan al-Kaabi, says Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi submitted overnight the names of eight candidates who were already rejected on an October session when parliament approved other Cabinet members.

He says today’s vote could be disrupted.

Al-Kaabi warned that further delays could have a negative impact on the security situation in Iraq.

In a letter to lawmakers, Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi said he can submit other names within two days in case his proposals are rejected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.