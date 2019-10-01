BEIRUT — Iraqi security forces have fired tear gas in Baghdad on protesters demonstrating against corruption and poor public services.

Tuesday’s rally began peacefully with more than 1,000 people marching into central Tahrir Square, when the police started throwing stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the protesters. Some of the demonstrators suffered breathing problems.

The protesters said the government should be changed because of its failure to improve services and create jobs. Many chanted anti-government slogans and held posters of a special forces general recently removed from his post.

The protesters included dozens of fresh university graduates who are unable to find jobs in the corruption-plagued but oil-rich country.

Mohammed Kadhim, a 27-year-old resident of Baghdad, said the current government is full of “empty promises and lies.”

