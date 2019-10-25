After a week of violence, a government-appointed inquiry into the protests determined that security forces had used excessive force, killing 149 people and wounding over 3,000. Eight members of the security forces were also killed.
Also on Friday, Iraqi soldiers fired tear gas as protesters tried to cross a bridge leading to Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. Embassy and Iraqi government offices.
