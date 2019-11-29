The statement said Abdul Mahdi’s resignation aims to “preserve the blood” of Iraqis amid a rising death toll in protests since early October over official corruption, high unemployment and poor government services in the oil-rich nation.

In a statement that began with a Koranic verse about offering oneself up for sacrifice, Abdul Mahdi said his decision came after listening to a speech Friday by Sistani, Iraq’s “marja,” or supreme religious authority. In it, Sistani called on the government to “reconsider its options” to prevent further bloodshed in the country.

More than 350 people have been killed in Iraq since the protests shook the country on Oct. 1. Protesters have tried to gain control of central Baghdad and key downtown bridges leading to the seat of government. Security forces have fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowds.

