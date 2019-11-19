Iraqi civilians say they are relying on boats to take them across the Tigris River after ongoing protests shut down the Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahrar bridges connecting east and west Baghdad.
Hassan Lilo, a boat owner in the capital says: “The blockage of the bridge causes harm to people and prevents them from going to work,” adding, “So they come here to use the boats and we help them cross to the other side.”
