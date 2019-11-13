Security forces have pushed protesters from three flashpoint bridges in recent days. Over 329 have died since the protests began Oct. 1.
Duraid Salman, 37, a baker says: “The only thing that worries me are the detentions, which hurt morale,” while preparing bread for protesters in Tahrir square.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he “deplored” the deadly crackdown by Iraqi authorities, speaking by phone with Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on Tuesday.
