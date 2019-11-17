By Associated Press November 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM ESTBAGHDAD — Iraqi security and medical officials say one protester killed and 32 wounded in clashes on strategic Baghdad bridge.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy