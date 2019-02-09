BAGHDAD — An official with the Iraqi government-sanctioned umbrella of mainly Shiite paramilitary groups says a militia commander was arrested after he criticized Iran’s influence in the country.

The official from the Popular Mobilization Forces said on Friday that Aws al-Khafaji, commander of the Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Brigade, was detained the previous night.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Al-Khafaji had earlier told a local TV station that Iraqis should not only oppose American and Turkish presence in Iraq but also Iran’s interference.

A statement from the Popular Mobilization Forces says four Baghdad offices of al-Khafaji’s group were closed because they were located in residential neighborhoods. It said members were arrested after rejecting the closure.

