Allawi was seen as a compromise figure among political factions following months-long anti-government demonstrations. More than 500 people have been killed in a violent crackdown against the protests.

AD

Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned as prime minister in November after the country’s leading Shiite cleric withdrew his support. Abdul-Mahdi has been serving as a caretaker prime minister since his resignation.

AD

Saturday’s appointment of Allawi followed an ultimatum by the president, saying that he would designate a new premier himself if parties did not agree on a candidate.

Since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion removed Saddam Hussein from power, major decisions have required consensus from Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers. In practice, they often need the greenlight from major power brokers such as Iran and as well as powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who also controls militia factions and the largest parliamentary bloc.

Allawi’s premiership was agreed upon by parliamentary groupings tied to Sadr and an Iran-backed faction, according to two members of parliament who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal political affairs.

The new prime minister will face steep challenges, including how to handle the thorny issue of a potential U.S. military drawdown.

AD

AD

Abdel-Mahdi had been under increasing pressure to expel the American troops, following widespread anger at President Trump’s decision to order the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran’s paramilitary Quds Force, on Iraqi soil.

Both Sadr and the Iran-backed faction, Fatah, are vocal supporters of a swift withdrawal by U.S.-led coalition troops in the country to fight the Islamic State. Western officials say that some of their representatives are more muted behind the scenes, instead favoring an orderly drawdown, or perhaps a reshaping of the mission, that will not affect any push to defeat what’s left of the Islamist militant group.

In a statement Saturday, Sadr said that Allawi, a Shiite, had been chosen by the “people,” not parties, and that the anti-government protests would back him. The cleric had supported the street protests until recently.

AD

AD

In the hours of before Allawi’s announcement, activists in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests, reported attempts to by some of Sadr’s followers to take control of parts of the square, suggesting an attempt to project support.

But in sections of the square, other demonstrators said they would not back him. “Mohammed Allawi is rejected,” they chanted.

In the southern cities of Basra and Diwaniyah, the same refrain was heard. The protesters in all three cities come from a generation raised in the aftermath of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, and they are calling for an end to the current governing system.

More than 60 percent of Iraqis are under the age of 24. Living standards are low, unemployment is high, and access to jobs often tied more to connections than merit.

AD