He said that to avoid a constitutional vacuum, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, a focus of the protesters’ ire, would resign only if a replacement candidate were found. If the new electoral law is passed by parliament, Salih said, he would agree to early elections.

AD

The law, he said, would “allow for elections that are more just and better represent the people.”

Salih also pledged to form a new elections commission made up of independent experts, including from the United Nations, to prevent fraud.

AD

It was unclear Thursday if the moves would quell the widespread demonstrations that have erupted in Baghdad and cities in Iraq’s Shiite heartland in recent weeks. Protesters first took to the streets earlier this month to demonstrate against corruption, high unemployment and a general lack of services. But as security forces fired on demonstrators and the death toll rose, protesters began calling for the government’s resignation and an end to the system as a whole.

AD

Nearly 250 people have been killed and thousands more injured since the demonstrations began, Iraq’s Human Rights Commission said. At least 100 people have died since protests resumed Friday, it said.

The turmoil has caused rifts in an alliance between the two largest parliamentary blocs, one of them led by firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. The other bloc, Fatah, is the political arm of the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces and is led by Hadi al-Amiri, who is backed by Iran.

Sadr called this week for Abdul Mahdi to resign and urged Ameri to join him in supporting a vote of no confidence against the prime minister.

AD

“If Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi does not resign, Iraq could turn into another Syria or Yemen,” Sadr said on Twitter.

AD

Demonstrators have lashed out at political parties and armed groups allied with neighboring Iran, which has maintained outsize political and military influence in Iraq since Tehran supported militias in the battle against the Islamic State militant group. It has links to militants and politicians and has mediated disputes among Iraq’s political and military factions.

Iraqi protesters in recent days have burned Iranian flags and torn down posters of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In the southern city of Karbala, a pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims, demonstrators stormed the Iranian Consulate and raised the Iraqi flag.

AD