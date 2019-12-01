More than 430 people have been killed since protests over unemployment, corruption and a lack of government services began two months ago, a human rights official said Sunday. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release casualty figures to the media.

Parliament now has 15 days to choose a new prime minister. Once a candidate is approved by the president, the new premier has another 30 days to form a government, legal experts said.

But Iraqi lawmakers are already deeply divided and any new government would inherit a restive nation eager for change. Protesters say that they want new election laws and an end to the power-sharing system that divides ministries and other government spoils among an ossified political elite.

Thousands of demonstrators have camped out in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, transforming streets into a mini-republic with art installations, restaurants, medical facilities and free libraries. In other cities, such as Najaf and Nasiriyah, protesters have clashed with security forces who respond with gunfire.

“The best solution right now is to have all the factions [in parliament] agree on someone who also has the approval of the protesters,” said Hussein al-Iqabi, a member of the parliament’s legal committee.

