Demonstrators gather during a curfew, three days after nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Oct. 4, 2019. (Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters)

Iraq braced for fresh protests Friday as the nation’s most influential cleric backed demonstrators’ demands and security forces were accused of arresting injured civilians from their hospital beds.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government is scrambling to quell a wave of protests in a crackdown that has left at least 35 civilians dead and more than 1,250 wounded since Tuesday.

But a prerecorded address by the prime minister that aired early Friday appeared to do little to assuage frustrations on the street.

Crowds have swelled across Baghdad and much of southern Iraq as police brutality has hardened the resolve of protesters who initially turned out to decry official corruption.

[Iraq is under curfew and Internet blackout as government tries to curb protests]

In a widely anticipated sermon Friday, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the top religious leader of Iraq’s Shiite Muslim majority, described the bloodshed as “unacceptable” and called on the government to implement reforms.



Iraqi security forces fire tear gas as anti-government protesters gather for a demonstration in Baghdad, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Hadi Mizban/AP)

Sistani’s religious influence in Iraq is unparalleled, and his pronouncements have the potential to dampen or inflame the protests.

Iraq’s unrest has mostly taken place in an information blackout. Authorities have suspended Internet access across much of the country, and an indefinite curfew is in place.

On Friday, Iraq’s Independent High Commission for Human Rights said the government had yet to share the full extent of the casualties, and it accused security forces of arresting wounded demonstrators from Iraq’s hospitals.

Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman for the commission, said 35 people were arrested from hospitals in the southern city of Nasiriyah, with other detentions documented in Diwayinah and Wasit.

In Baghdad’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital, a medic said that Shiite militiamen — also the focus of some protesters’ ire — were monitoring arrivals of wounded people as well.



An image grab taken from the Iraqiya state TV channel shows Ahmad al-Safi, a representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, reading a statement from the Shiite religious leader urging Iraq to heed protesters “before it's too late” during a televised speech following the weekly Friday prayer at a mosque in the central shrine city of Karbala on October 4, 2019. (Photo by HANDOUT/IRAQIYA TV/AFP via Getty Images)

In one instance, the medic said, said gunmen shot at an ambulance to prevent the patient from reaching brain surgery.

The sense of anxiety was palpable across Baghdad on Friday as streets remained eerily quiet and families said they were stockpiling food.

As the crisis spiraled, masked soldiers fanned out, and helicopters circled low. The troops used barbed wire to block arterial roads where protests had taken place the night before.

Iraq’s Internet blackout was temporarily lifted in time for Abdul Mahdi’s speech, and the prime minister asked demonstrators for patience.

There are “no magical solutions” to problems plaguing the oil-rich country, he said.

He told protesters Friday that the government has heard their “legitimate” demands, but he compared security measures imposed to quell this week’s violence to a “bitter medicine” that must be taken.

Iraqis took advantage of the brief period back online to share footage of the violence on social media.

An hour later, the connection was cut once again, and by midafternoon Friday, the crowds across Baghdad and southern cities were growing.

