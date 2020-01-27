The Palestinians have not been consulted on the much-trumpeted deal and have pre-emptively rejected the U.S. proposal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington Sunday night vowing to “make history” at a planned meeting with Trump for the unveiling of the deal.

AD

AD

IS spokesman Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi urged in the 37-minute audio members of the extremist group to carry out attacks against Israel. The message was released by the group’s al-Furqan media.

The rallying message comes at a time when IS has suffered major defeats over the past year including the death of its leader and founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a U.S. attack in northwestern Syria. The extremists also lost in March last year the last sliver of land they controlled as part of their so-called caliphate declared in 2014 over wide parts of Iraq and Syria.

After the death of al-Baghdadi, the group named in late October his successor as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

AD

“He and his brothers in all states have vowed to begin a new phase, which is to fight the Jews and restore all that they have usurped from Muslims,” the spokesman said about al-Qurayshi.

AD

The message exhorted the “soldiers of the caliphate” especially in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and across the Levant to attack Jewish targets as they are near to Israel.

The spokesman added: “To Muslims and Palestine and elsewhere, be a main force in fighting Jews and frustrating their plans such as the Deal of the Century.”