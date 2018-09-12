BENGHAZI, Libya — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on the headquarters of Libya’s national oil company in the capital Tripoli that killed two people.

IS made the announcement in statement carried by its Amaq news agency late on Tuesday.

Monday’s attack wounded at least 10 others. It followed recent fighting in Tripoli between rival armed groups, which left at least 61 people dead. A cease-fire has been in place since last week.

Islamic extremists expanded their reach in Libya after the 2011 uprising plunged the country into chaos and toppled and later killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

IS was driven from its main stronghold, the coastal city of Sirte, in 2016 and fled inland.

Libya is currently split between rival governments in the east and the west.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.