On Friday night, the Israeli military fired flares along the volatile frontier after signs of a possible border breach. It said it later found damage to the separation fence in three locations.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Under a U.N.-brokered truce, Hezbollah is barred from conducting military activity along the frontier.
There was no immediate comment from the Iranian-backed militant group.
